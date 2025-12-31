Data: Numbers that shaped 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the numbers paint a picture of a year marked by technological transformation, economic uncertainty and shifting social behaviors across America.

The most significant trend may be the continued explosive growth of artificial intelligence adoption. When ChatGPT launched in 2022, only one in four Americans had heard much about AI. Today, that number has climbed to over half and continues rising. Those with no knowledge of AI have dropped to the low single digits.

The data reveals a clear divide in who's embracing this technology. Over half of Americans with a college degree are using AI daily, as are Asian Americans and those aged 18 to 49. However, half of Americans over 65 and those with a high school education are barely using it at all.

Economic concerns emerge

The economy tells a more troubling story through 2025. Job creation, the most important measure of economic health, has stagnated dramatically. The U.S. has added only 64,000 jobs so far this year, well below the 15-year average of 392,000.

Despite economic uncertainty, Americans are pulling back on various vices. Only 54% of American adults now drink alcohol, down from 67% in 2022. Meanwhile, 43% now say legal sports betting is bad for society, up nine points from 2022.

Marijuana use is also dropping, with 69% of Americans now saying they rarely or never use it, up from 64% in 2022.

Local heat death numbers improve

Closer to home in the Valley, there's encouraging news about heat-related deaths. Officials have confirmed 333 heat deaths so far, with 152 still under investigation. Last year saw 608 confirmed heat deaths. Even if every case under investigation turns out to be heat-related, that would still represent a 17% decline.

