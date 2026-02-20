Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm exits as cooler air lingers Friday before significant warm-up

The winter storm system that brought rain and snow to Arizona is now moving out of the state, but cooler conditions will linger through Friday.
PHOENIX — The winter storm system that brought rain and snow to Arizona is now moving out of the state, but cooler conditions will linger through Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories effect this morning for parts of the Mogollon Rim, where snow-covered roads could still be slick and hazardous, especially during the early hours.

Winds are sticking around, too!

Wind Advisories are in effect across southern Apache County, where peak gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph.

Here in the Valley, winds may still gust above 25 mph, with a few neighborhoods picking up up to a tenth of an inch of rain Friday morning before skies clear out for the afternoon.

With high pressure building back in this weekend, we're tracking another big warm-up just in time for the first Spring Training games across the Valley.

Highs will climb into the 80s by Sunday and continue climbing into next week, with temperatures trending well above normal and potentially approaching near-record warmth by the latter half of the week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.18" from average)
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
