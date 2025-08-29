AM Roundup: Teen accused in Maryvale HS stabbing has charges upgraded, Liberty HS wrestling coach on leave

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! You've made it! We have a long holiday weekend ahead!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Drying out and heating up as we head into Labor Day weekend

Some of you woke up to showers and storms this morning, but the rest of your Friday and holiday weekend will be dry and hot. Expect clear skies today with highs around 104 and lows in the 80s.

A teenager who was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing another teen at Maryvale High School has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

16-year-old Michael Montoya II was attacked and stabbed multiple times in a classroom by another student.

Phoenix police were called to Maryvale High School around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing on August 19.

Montoya was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The head wrestling coach at Peoria’s Liberty High School has been put on administrative leave while the school district investigates additional allegations of sexualized hazing made by student athletes.

Coach Eric Brenton, who is also a history teacher at the school, is on paid administrative leave, according to a letter sent to wrestlers and their parents Wednesday night.

The letter said the school district decided to reopen a past investigation into the program due to new allegations that were shared with the media.

“We encourage those with information related to this case to reach out directly to the Peoria Unified School District’s Human Resources Department or the Peoria Police Department,” Liberty Principal Sawn Duguid stated in the letter.

Currently, only 39% of Arizona third graders are reading proficiently. A new initiative launched this school year hopes to raise that rate over the next five years.

It’s called the AZ Literacy Plan 2030, put together by several state agencies, including the Governor’s Office, Arizona Department of Education, and Arizona State Board of Education, in partnership with the organization Read On Arizona.

The plan aims to raise the 39% rate to 72% by 2030.

"Certainly a lofty goal in the next five years. But here's what the science says: the science says 95% or more of kids can actually be taught to read, but there's a but, and that but is that they have to be given the right supports and services as early as possible,” said Terri Clark, the literacy director for Read On Arizona.

The state is providing some of that support. Through the Arizona Department of Education, there is a grant for more literacy coaches to go into schools.

Six-year-old Rocco is on his way to becoming the Youth Athlete of the Year.

The competition focuses on changing lives. With every vote Rocco gets, he raises money for the fight against cancer through the V Foundation.

Rocco has already raised $2,000 for charity, as well as inspiring families to begin a new path.

