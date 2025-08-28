MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chance of more monsoon rain in the Valley today

PHOENIX — We are tracking moisture from the remnants of Juliette, out in the Pacific, now surging into southern California and western Arizona.

That will bring lots of cloud coverage and chances for rain to parts of Arizona on Thursday.

The best chances will be across western Arizona, but even the Valley has a slight chance of a few light showers in the forecast.

By Friday, drier air will move in and temperatures will continue to climb.

Phoenix will top out near 110 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, putting us just a few degrees above normal over Labor Day weekend.

By late Sunday and Monday, monsoon moisture will flow back in, bringing slight chances for storms back to the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.96" (-2.73" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.25" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

