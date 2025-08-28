Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: One six-year-old wrestler is making a difference in people's lives

He has already raised $2,000 for charity
Rocco has already raised $2,000 for charity, as well as inspiring families to begin a new path. ABC15 hears from Rocco, his mom, and the coaches who helped show how one little wrestler can make a difference.
WADDELL, AZ — Six-year-old Rocco is on his way to becoming the Youth Athlete of the Year.

The competition focuses on changing lives. With every vote Rocco gets, he raises money for the fight against cancer through the V Foundation.

ABC15 heard from Rocco, his mom, and the coaches who helped show how one little wrestler can make a difference.

Watch the full story of Rocco's remarkable journey in the viewer above.

To vote for Rocco, click here.

