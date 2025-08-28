WATCH: One six-year-old wrestler is making a difference in people's lives

WADDELL, AZ — Six-year-old Rocco is on his way to becoming the Youth Athlete of the Year.

The competition focuses on changing lives. With every vote Rocco gets, he raises money for the fight against cancer through the V Foundation.

Rocco has already raised $2,000 for charity, as well as inspiring families to begin a new path.

ABC15 heard from Rocco, his mom, and the coaches who helped show how one little wrestler can make a difference.

