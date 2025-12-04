AM Roundup: Support for ICE-detained woman, Tempe drink-spiking ordinance, underage alcohol bust

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures plummeting across Arizona as our forecast dries back out

Colder air is pouring in behind the latest storm, sending temperatures tumbling. Early morning lows in the Valley drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-60s.

The Tempe Police Department is providing more information leading to a large bust of suspected underage drinking at a Tempe business.

On November 20, officers showed up at Tempe Tavern, located near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard, and found 249 underage individuals inside the bar.

Multiple arrests were made for violations, including possession of fake IDs, underage intoxication, and providing false information.

Tempe police officials say a deadly crash involving a 19-year-old driver prompted them to investigate the bar.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on September 14, an 18-year-old motorcyclist crashed with a self-driving car that was turning near Rural Road and Lemon Street. Moments later, he was hit by a white Chevrolet Camaro, whose driver left the scene.

Detectives were later able to locate the 19-year-old female driver in Tempe. Officials say she was not home when they arrived, but later turned herself in to police custody.

A night out should never turn into a nightmare. So, Tempe leaders want to put drink tests and other tools in bars citywide.

The city is taking feedback on a potential ordinance aimed at reducing spiking incidents and speeding up early detection and evidence collection when a drink has been tampered with.

"Bars in certain restaurants would have to have drink spike testing kits available,” Councilmember Randy Keating said. "They can sell them so they're not expected to bear the burden of the cost. But if you want one at a bar, you suspect someone's tampered with your drink, you should be able to get one from your bartender.”

After getting drugged as an abroad student, Valley local Danya Sherman developed Knope drug detection test kits for drinks. She also founded KnoMore, a non-profit aimed at raising awareness and education surrounding drink spiking.

She said she would support the city in its effort to bring kits to bars.

"We believe that being able to know what you're consuming can help people say nope to drink spiking,” Sherman said.

KnoMore found that 11% of ASU students surveyed said they’ve experienced being drugged by a spiked drink.

It's been two years since Preston Lord was attacked, leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party. His death sparked a movement against teen violence and also brought to light the fear regarding a group, later classified as a hybrid criminal street gang, known as the "Gilbert Goons."

As the trial date approaches for the remaining six defendants accused of Preston's murder, some want their cases to be tried separately.

Counsel for Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, and Jacob Meisner are all filing motions to sever. At least one claiming multiple codefendants' affiliation with the gang would have a "harmful rub-off effect."

ABC15 has reported on the community concern regarding the group for years, especially in the months following Preston's death.

In May 2024, multiple law enforcement agencies announced the group had been classified as a hybrid criminal street gang.

At the time, they would not name alleged members or tie specific teen violence incidents to the group.

More than nine months into her detention in the ICE detention center in Eloy, supporters of Arbella Rodriguez Marquez are keeping up the fight for her release.

They say her leukemia diagnosis makes her too frail for confinement, and they are alleging that she is not being properly cared for.

“I’m not sure what it’ll take, but what I do know is that we’re not going to give up,” said Sonic Flores, who is part of Trans Queer Pueblo.

ICE detained Marquez, who also goes by Yari, earlier this year as she was crossing the border through Nogales with her partner, Sonia Almaraz, as they were coming back from a trip to Mexico.

Almaraz says she herself is a U.S. citizen, while Yari is a permanent resident. She does not know why they were detained.

“I’m scared. I don’t want her to be the next person to die in Eloy Detention Center," said Almaraz.

