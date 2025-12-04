Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures plummeting across Arizona as our forecast dries back out

Colder air is settling in behind the latest storm, and temperatures are plummeting. Early morning lows in the Valley will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Punkin Center, Miami, Peridot, Sunflower, Globe, and San Carlos until 9 a.m. In these areas, remember to “Protect the P’s”: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Temperatures plummeting across Arizona
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Colder air is settling in behind the latest storm, and temperatures are plummeting.

Early morning lows in the Valley will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Punkin Center, Miami, Peridot, Sunflower, Globe, and San Carlos until 9 a.m.

In these areas, remember to “Protect the P’s”: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Across the high country, temperatures will fall into the teens and twenties through sunrise, so bundle up!

Afternoon temperatures will only warm into the 30s along the Mogollon Rim on Thursday, so it will be cold all day.

Phoenix will top out in the mid-60s, which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build back in this weekend and early next week, keeping things dry and warming us back into the 70s starting Sunday, with continued warming into early next week.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_003555459a854a71ba558b87b25ecda0.jpg

Impact Earth

Winter outlook: A look at seasonal trends and what to expect in the months ahead

Ashlee DeMartino
poster_fa20e1e24b6142cc9878c6f2a87e5720.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: Chandler working to uncover hidden water waste in parks

Justin Hobbs
poster_72cafb3f63994734b8f156ca1b9f931a.jpg

Local News

Smart Surfaces Coalition: PHX can save $3 billion with heat mitigation tech

Tom Kuebel, KTAR News

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.71" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen