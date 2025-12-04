MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures plummeting across Arizona as our forecast dries back out

PHOENIX — Colder air is settling in behind the latest storm, and temperatures are plummeting.

Early morning lows in the Valley will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Punkin Center, Miami, Peridot, Sunflower, Globe, and San Carlos until 9 a.m.

In these areas, remember to “Protect the P’s”: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Across the high country, temperatures will fall into the teens and twenties through sunrise, so bundle up!

Afternoon temperatures will only warm into the 30s along the Mogollon Rim on Thursday, so it will be cold all day.

Phoenix will top out in the mid-60s, which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build back in this weekend and early next week, keeping things dry and warming us back into the 70s starting Sunday, with continued warming into early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.71" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

