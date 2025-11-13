Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart Surfaces Coalition projects say they can save Phoenix $3 billion with heat mitigation technology

The savings would be in public health benefits, energy savings, and infrastructure savings
As Phoenix continues to take action to cool off neighborhoods with trees, shade structures, and cool pavement, new data shows these projects could not only bring down the temperature, but it can also save the city money.
PHOENIX — The Smart Surfaces Coalition says they can save the city of Phoenix $3 billion over 35 years with the implementation of trees, reflective roofs, road resurfacing, and green stormwater infrastructure.

Savings would be spread out in the form of public health benefits, energy savings, and infrastructure savings.

“As a desert community, building resilience to extreme heat is a top priority,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a release. “We will continue to innovate to make our neighborhoods cooler and more comfortable, including implementing ‘smart’ surfaces and building materials.”

The city partnered with the coalition to develop the “Shade Phoenix Plan” to provide more than 27,000 new trees and 500 new shade structures to Phoenix last year.

