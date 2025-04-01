AM Roundup: Search for Emily Pike's remains, Glendale PD's new drone program, Daybell juror search

Heads up: don't be tricked today... It's April Fools' Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 1, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Strong winds, cooler temperatures, and storms on the way!

Winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping as we kick off April. Peak gusts in the Valley could reach 35 mph this afternoon, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

A volunteer-led group plans to search for the remains of Emily Pike in hopes of bringing peace to her, her family, and her tribal community.

The 14-year-old was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January and, weeks later, found dead off the U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

Her dismembered remains were found by hikers in the area on February 14, but some of her body has yet to be recovered.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 that additional searches have been conducted in the area, including with cadaver dogs.

Volunteers plan to search for Emily Pike’s additional remains

Jury selection began Monday in the Arizona trial of Lori Daybell — the woman once dubbed the “Doomsday Mom.”

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

She is already serving a life sentence in Idaho after being convicted of murdering her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Now, she’s back in court — this time in Maricopa County — facing new charges in connection with the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

'This is a game for her:' Jury selection in Lori Daybell’s Arizona trial begins

Glendale police gave ABC15 a first-hand look at their Drone First Responder program, utilizing a drone to get to a potential crime scene before patrol officers to get an idea of what is happening.

The drone can travel around 35 miles per hour and won't run into red lights and traffic the way patrol officers responding to a call would. That allows Glendale’s Real Time Crime Center to relay information they see to officers responding and sometimes upgrade or downgrade the response.

The police department hopes to eventually have seven drones stationed on city owned buildings around the city to help their responses.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management held a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the outlook for the upcoming fire season.

"The probability of ignition is way up," State Fire Management Officer John Truett said.

"This is one of the most critical years that we've seen in our careers," Officer Truett said. "You don't need an extreme event right now to have fire carry."

Officials are urging the public to clear brush around their properties, be aware of dangers around the state, and use caution while recreating.