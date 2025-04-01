MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds, cooler temperatures, and storms on the way!

PHOENIX — Winds are cranking up as temperatures drop to start April!

We are tracking a couple of storm systems that could bring rain and snow to parts of our state.

The strongest winds will arrive this afternoon, with peak gusts reaching 35 mph in parts of the Valley.

Farther north, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim, where gusts could reach 50 mph this afternoon. Additional Wind Advisories will take effect later this morning in southeastern Arizona, where gusts could also reach 50 mph.

Even stronger winds are expected in the White Mountains. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. in southern Apache County, where gusts could reach 60 mph this afternoon.

Secure any loose outdoor objects that could be blown around or damaged by these high winds.

Driving may also become more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like RVs, campers, and tractor-trailers.

In southeastern Arizona, high winds and dry air are triggering Fire Weather Warnings from 1 to 8 p.m. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

These strong winds are arriving as a storm system moves into Arizona from the northwest. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance for rain in the Valley by midday Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to fall.

Valley highs will drop from the mid 70s today to the 60s by Wednesday, running about 15 degrees below normal for early April.

Another storm system could bring more rain and snow to parts of our state on Friday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.71" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

