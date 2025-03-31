Arizona officials set to discuss outlook of upcoming wildfire season

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are holding a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the outlook for the upcoming fire season.

The event is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Watch live in the video player below:

Fire officials have already been hard at work preparing for if and when they are called to action.

Last week, local, state, and federal fire agencies spent two days training together to make sure they are prepared to fight wildfires.

Arizona Public Service (APS) is also rolling out new AI-powered cameras designed to detect smoke in high-risk areas across the state.

State leaders broke ground earlier this year on a new dispatch center for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management in north Phoenix. Department officials say the new 7,000-square-foot facility will be almost three times larger than the current facility and incorporate state-of-the-art technology for wildfire tracking and monitoring.

ABC15 was told that despite the rain earlier this month, officials say it wasn’t enough to offset the ongoing drought. Much of the brush across the Valley is still dangerously dry.

In fact, wildfire season has seemingly already begun. Arizona has seen early activity this year, including the Brady and Horton fires.