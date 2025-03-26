Firefighters prepare for a busy wildfire season in Central Arizona

PHOENIX — With dry conditions and high temperatures, local, state, and federal fire agencies spent two days training together to make sure they are prepared to fight wildfires.

The annual training is put on by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), along with the Central Arizona Wildland Response Team (CAWRT), and includes the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Together, the roughly 20 central Arizona fire departments and districts who are a part of CAWRT make up a team of 250 all dedicated to stopping wildfires.

The two-day training is all about refreshing key wildfire fighting skills—like water pumping and structure protection—while ensuring everyone is on the same page and prepared to work together when a real emergency hits.

“We are training as one unit because when we are responding to fires, we are responding as one unit,” said Tiffany Davila with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “Fire knows no boundaries, so it’s important we all work together, we collaborate, and we make sure everyone is on the same page when we go into fire season. And at the end of the day, everyone is returning home.”

Despite the rain earlier this month, officials say it wasn’t enough to offset the ongoing drought. Much of the brush across the Valley is still dangerously dry.

In fact, wildfire season has seemingly already begun. Arizona has seen early activity this year, including the Brady and Horton fires.

So what can you do?

Fire officials ask everyone to avoid outdoor burning on windy or red flag days, clear out dry brush around your home, and sign up for emergency alerts. That way, you’ll be ready if a fire gets close and evacuation becomes necessary.