Jury selection in Lori Daybell’s Arizona trial over ex-husband's death begins 

PHOENIX — Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the Arizona trial of Lori Daybell — the woman once dubbed the “Doomsday Mom.”

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

She is already serving a life sentence in Idaho after being convicted of murdering her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Now, she’s back in court — this time in Maricopa County — facing new charges in connection with the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, killed Vallow after an argument in Chandler and claimed self-defense. However, a Maricopa County grand jury later indicted Lori Daybell, alleging she played a role in planning the killing.

Cox died after the shooting of apparent natural causes and was never charged.

Daybell is acting as her own attorney during this Arizona trial. She has court-appointed legal advisers who can take over her defense if needed.

Questionnaires have already been sent to potential jurors. Typically, the defendant’s name isn’t included on those forms — but the judge ruled it will be this time, given the case's high-profile nature.

Jury selection begins today at 10:30 a.m. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

In addition to this case, Daybell is also accused of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. That case will be tried separately.