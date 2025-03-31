'We have to bring her back.' | Volunteers plan to search for Emily Pike’s additional remains

GLOBE, AZ — A volunteer-led group plans to search for the remains of Emily Pike in hopes of bringing peace to her, her family, and her tribal community.

The 14-year-old was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January and, weeks later, found dead off the U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

Her dismembered remains were found by hikers in the area on February 14, but some of her body has yet to be recovered.

“A part of her is out there wanting to come home,” said Twila Cassadore. "A part of her is wanting us to come find her, and that's going to give her peace.”

Cassadore has done several small-scale searches in the area where Pike’s remains were found.

“We need a crew out there,” said Cassadore. “We need people out there. We need drones out there. We need cadaver dogs.”

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 that additional searches have been conducted in the area, including cadaver dogs.

A spokesperson for the department said the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Team, the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the Department of Game and Fish, and the U.S. Border Patrol have all assisted on follow-up searches of the area.

LATEST ON THE INVESTIGATION

ABC15 has learned that FBI agents, deputies with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and tribal police were back at Emily’s mom’s home on the San Carlos Apache Reservation on Monday.

Authorities say the mom consented to a new search of the property.

A spokesperson with the FBI said there were no arrests made nor evidence seized.

Meantime, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working 10 active leads in Emily’s case but there are still no suspects.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that they don’t have any other active areas to search at this time but will conduct further searches if there is information or evidence that would lead investigators to specific areas.

Cassadore said it’s important to find the remains because of their culture.

“In our Apache culture, you have to be whole when you go into the next life,” Cassadore said.

“We have to bring her back,” Cassadore added. “We have to find her and just to help her travel into her journey. As a native person, it completes you.”

Emily was living in a Mesa group home when she was reported missing on January 27. It would be weeks until she was found killed about 20 minutes northeast of Globe, and a month until she was positively identified.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people came to the funeral services for Emily.

"Knowing that the person(s) responsible for her death has not been found that adds to the pain, and the hurt, and the closure," said Sherrie Harris.

The San Carlos Apache tribal council, supporters, and some Arizona lawmakers have demanded change while pushing for justice in Emily's case.

"Let us pray for our law enforcement agency, so they can work together and find whoever did this horrible act," said San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler.

Cassadore will lead another volunteer-led search on Tuesday at milepost 277, where Emily was first found.

The search will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.