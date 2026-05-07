AM Roundup: Scottsdale PD shooting, decision on giving out food at Phoenix parks, Picacho Peak staple closing

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Today is our last day under 100º for a while, so get outside and enjoy it today while you can!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, May 7; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Big warm-up heading into Mother's Day weekend

A long stretch of dry and hot weather begins for the Valley! On this Thursday, sunny skies, northwest winds, and highs in the mid-90s. Overnight, clear and cool with lows in the mid-60s. Triple digits start Friday.

One person is in critical condition, and several others were placed under arrest after shots fired led to a shooting involving officers at multiple scenes in Scottsdale early Wednesday morning.

Scottsdale police say its officers were initially called to investigate a "shots fired" call at a Circle K convenience store near Miller and Camelback roads around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found multiple gunshots had been fired into the store. While interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, more shots were fired at a residential complex nearby, and multiple 911 calls came in from callers reporting people fleeing from the scene, running through backyards.

Officers made contact with a suspect in the area, and police say the suspect reached toward his waistband, which led to an officer firing a weapon at the suspect. The suspect was struck and suffered critical injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

A gun was reportedly located at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Shooting involving police leads to multiple tense scenes in Scottsdale early Wednesday morning

After more than seven hours of passionate debate Tuesday night, the Phoenix City Council voted to restrict food distribution and medical aid events in city parks amid security concerns.

While city leaders said they cannot outright ban handing out food, they said the goal is to establish perimeters on the practices.

The ordinance limits two food or medical permits per park per month.

Permits will only be given for neighborhood parks with parking lots.

Permit applications open on Thursday, with food and medical events beginning on June 5.

Phoenix leaders vote to restrict giving out food, medical aid in parks

The Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center in Picacho Peak is closing after more than 40 years in business.

The travel center, which houses a Dairy Queen, is one of the few stops between Phoenix and Tucson.

The owners announced their last day in business will be May 31.

According to a news release, Bowlin Travel Centers will soon announce a new food offering at the Bowlin's Picacho Peak Plaza, located next door to the closing Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center.

The Miller Group

Investor Relations Advisor for the Company

Average rent in the Phoenix metro has fallen from its peak, but renters in houses are seeing costs climb while apartment dwellers are getting relief.

The average rent in the Valley is $1,735 — $18 cheaper than the same time last year and $23 cheaper than the Valley's peak.

But that number tells only part of the story. Apartment renters are paying just over $1,500 a month, and rents are falling. House renters are paying $2,300, and rents are going up.

That split started in 2022. Before then, the two tracked together. Today, apartment rent is nearly 8% below its 2022 level — house rent is 5% above it.

Looking inside the numbers on Valley rent prices, which continue to drop