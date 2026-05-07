Phoenix leaders vote to restrict giving out food, medical aid in parks

PHOENIX — After more than seven hours of passionate debate Wednesday night, the Phoenix City Council voted to restrict food distribution and medical aid events in city parks amid security concerns.

While city leaders said they cannot outright ban handing out food, they said the goal is to establish perimeters on the practices.

The ordinance limits two food or medical permits per park per month.

Permits will only be given for neighborhood parks with parking lots.

Those in favor of the ordinance said they want cleaner, safer community parks and are concerned with needles and trash in places where families gather.

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"Our parks are more than open spaces, they are where children learn teamwork, discipline, and confidence,” a representative with the Cactus Youth Baseball League said. "They are where families gather, and young athletes grow in a safe and structured environment."

Meanwhile, multiple non-profits and volunteer groups said the permit limit would largely stop aid to the unhoused community.

“We’re a part of solution. All of us here. We want to help, that’s why a non-profit begins. The city depends on us,” Billy’s Way Home founder Brandy Chard said.

Permit applications open on Thursday, with food and medical events beginning on June 5.