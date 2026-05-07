One person hurt in hit-and-run crash involving Valley Metro light rail train

PHOENIX — A man is hurt, and police are looking for a driver who hit a Valley Metro light rail train and left the scene in central Phoenix on Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say around 7:45 p.m., they were called to the area along Central Avenue just south of Indian School Road for a report of a crash involving light rail.

When officers arrived, they found that a man on the train was hurt.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Light rail service was temporarily suspended because of the crash, but it is back up and running.

Police say the vehicle that hit the train had fled the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released on the vehicle or driver involved.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip anonymously on their website.