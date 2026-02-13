AM Roundup: Robson out of Arizona governor race, Guthrie reward now $100K, rain chances

Good morning, Arizona! It’s Friday the 13th—hope your day is filled with good luck!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, Feb. 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air and chances for rain moving in!

We’ll see more clouds moving in as our next storm system gets closer. Expect a few hit-or-miss showers across the Valley, with rainfall amounts up to one-tenth of an inch in spots. Temperatures stay mild, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

A Phoenix Municipal Court hearing officer, who handled traffic cases, has died after being hit by a truck in a city parking garage.

Susan Hawkins, 60, was hit by a truck making a turn inside the parking garage on Wednesday shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to police.

Crews transported Hawkins to the hospital for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

”I just want to say it was too soon to say goodbye, and I think that’s what she would say to them,” said Mark Hawkins, husband of Susan Hawkins.

Mark Hawkins searched for the right words just a day after he says a Phoenix police officer came to his doorstep and told him his wife of 37 years was killed.

He agreed to speak with ABC15 to share a message with the City of Phoenix staff that he says she loved working with.

Municipal court officer hit, killed by truck in Phoenix parking garage Wednesday

The reward for information on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been raised, and the FBI released new details on the suspect seen in surveillance video near her front door.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the Phoenix FBI office announced that the reward for information in Guthrie's disappearance is now $100,000.

Through forensic analysis of the video footage released earlier this week, FBI officials are providing more details about the suspect in the case.

They believe the suspect is a man around 5'9" to 5'10", with an average build.

In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

FBI officials add that they have received over 13,000 tips in the case since Guthrie's disappearance.

Neighbors asked to look at older security video as they search for Nancy Guthrie

Karrin Taylor Robson announced Thursday that she will be dropping out of the race for Arizona governor.

Robson originally announced her candidacy in February of 2025.

The two other remaining Republican candidates for governor are Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. David Schweikert.

Robson released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

After deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor.

This decision was not an easy one. I love Arizona deeply. It is the greatest state in our country, and I would do anything to protect it from the growing radicalism of the left.

AP

A federal judge agreed Thursday to temporarily block the Pentagon from punishing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that Pentagon officials violated Kelly's First Amendment free speech rights and “threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees.”

Kelly, who represents Arizona, sued in federal court to block his Jan. 5 censure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In November, Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers appeared on a video in which they urged troops to uphold the Constitution and not to follow unlawful military directives from the Trump administration.

Republican President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post days later.

Mark Kelly Mark Kelly