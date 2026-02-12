Municipal court officer hit, killed by truck in Phoenix parking garage Wednesday

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Municipal Court hearing officer, who handled traffic cases, has died after being hit by a truck in a city parking garage.

Susan Hawkins, 60, was hit by a truck making a turn inside the parking garage Wednesday shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to police.

Crews transported Hawkins to the hospital for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The truck that hit Hawkins stayed at the scene.

Hawkins was a city court hearing officer whose job included presiding over arraignments and hearings for civil traffic and non-traffic cases.

The Phoenix Municipal Court building is across the street from the city employee parking garage, on the corner of Adams Street and 3rd Avenue, where the fatal incident occurred.

Police do not believe impairment to be a factor.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.