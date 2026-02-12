Pentagon temporarily blocked from punishing Sen. Kelly for calling on US troops to resist unlawful orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge agreed Thursday to temporarily block the Pentagon from punishing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that Pentagon officials violated Kelly's First Amendment free speech rights and “threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees.”

Kelly, who represents Arizona, sued in federal court to block his Jan. 5 censure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

RELATED: Mark Kelly says he wouldn't change troop message or 'back down' after censure

In November, Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers appeared on a video in which they urged troops to uphold the Constitution and not to follow unlawful military directives from the Trump administration.

Republican President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post days later.

Hegseth said Kelly’s censure was “a necessary process step” to proceedings that could result in a demotion from the senator’s retired rank of captain and subsequent reduction in retirement pay.

Full statement from Senator Kelly:

“Today, a federal court made clear that Pete Hegseth violated the constitution when he tried to punish me for something I said. But this case was never just about me. This administration was sending a message to millions of retired veterans that they too can be censured or demoted just for speaking out. That’s why I couldn’t let it stand.

“This is a critical moment to show this administration that they can't keep undermining the freedoms that generations of Americans like me went to war to defend. The First Amendment is a foundation of our democracy. It’s how we demand better of presidents like Donald Trump – whether they are jacking up the cost of groceries with tariffs or sending masked immigration agents to intimidate American communities.

“But Donald Trump and his administration don’t like accountability. They don’t like when journalists report on the consequences of their policies. They don’t like when retired veterans question them. And they don’t like when millions of everyday Americans peacefully protest. That’s why they are cracking down on our rights and trying to make examples out of anyone they can. That’s not how we do things in America.

“I didn’t ask for this fight, but I have been defending the Constitution since I was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. After decades of public service, I can’t think of anything more important I can do for my country than defending the free speech rights of millions of retired veterans and all Americans.

“I appreciate the judge’s careful consideration of this case, and the clarity of his ruling. But I also know that this might not be over yet, because this President and this administration do not know how to admit when they’re wrong. One thing is for sure: however hard the Trump administration may fight to punish me and silence others, I will fight ten times harder. This is too important.”