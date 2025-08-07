AM Roundup: Record heat, teen arrested in child exploitation investigation, new State Farm Stadium food

If you thought yesterday was hot, get ready for what today's forecast has in store for us...

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, August 7; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record heat continues today in the Valley!

Phoenix is bracing for record-shattering heat. A high of 118º would blow past the daily record of 112º from 2012 — and it could become the hottest August day in Phoenix history!

Mesa police have finished a criminal investigation into the Mesa Park Rangers after allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Mesa police investigated approximately 160 cases involving the rangers, four of which were investigated further for potential criminal violations.

The ABC15 Investigators learned that Mesa police ended up recommending a criminal charge of assault for a Mesa park ranger, but a city prosecutor declined it.

A police report reveals that a ranger, who ABC15 is not identifying because he was not charged, had a run-in with a man experiencing homelessness at Pioneer Park, where he chased and tackled the man for allegedly being verbally disruptive and for refusing to leave the park.

A detective wrote that the ranger had no lawful authority, stating, “These reasons alone do not give Park Rangers any authority to detain or arrest.”

As part of the investigation, Mesa police found other concerns inside the ranger unit, including inconsistencies in reporting drugs, paraphernalia, and personal items, along with multiple rangers informing police that they would often throw away the belongings of “transients” in a city dumpster.

A Glendale teenager is facing serious charges after investigators say he solicited explicit images from children across multiple states and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Bryan Mejia Landeros, 18, was arrested after a months-long investigation involving both local law enforcement and the FBI.

According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, 2024, when parents of a 10-year-old boy in Sampson County, North Carolin,a reported to local authorities that their son was sending inappropriate images via Snapchat. The case was later transferred to the FBI.

Through their investigation, authorities have identified four alleged victims between the ages of 8 and 11 years old and suspect there could be at least a dozen more. The FBI and Phoenix Police Department are working the case jointly for prosecution through the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Court documents state that Landeros allegedly used the Snapchat username "spderman.0" to communicate with victims. Investigators say he convinced children to download Snapchat and send explicit images and videos after initially connecting with at least one victim through TikTok. He is accused of offering some of the victims Robux, currency in the video game Roblox, in exchange for pictures and videos.

The murder of Rebekah Baptiste has left many grieving and concerned.

The 10-year-old girl, according to records, was found by police in Holbrook bruised, not breathing, and appearing malnourished. She died on July 30 after being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital.

Governor Katie Hobbs took questions on the case and the Arizona Department of Child Safety's response on Wednesday.

"Yes, obviously, this case is very tragic and had a horrible outcome," said Gov. Hobbs. "DCS is investigating internally what happened, and if there is anything that we need to do differently, we will implement that."

ABC15 took questions to the Hobbs after hearing from Rebekah's former school, Empower College Prep. Administrators at the Valley school said they notified DCS 12 times in the past year regarding concerns of abuse and neglect in the home.

They said administrators were told the case was assigned to an investigator at least four times.

ABC15 was also told that a School Resource Officer was involved in a home visit with a school administrator, and the SRO alerted DCS at least once on his own.

Popular Valley chef Mark Tarbell is putting his mark on Cardinals Stadium for the 2025 football season.

Tarbell, owner of Tarbell's restaurant and tavern in Phoenix, shares his enthusiasm for the new 'Tarbell's Cha Cha Mouche' tapas and wine bar at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It features gourmet dishes and organic wines in collaboration with the Arizona Cardinals to elevate the fan experience.

