AM Roundup: Rebekah Baptiste's father in court, Scottsdale church proposes affordable housing, near-drowning

Happy Tuesday! It's going to be another scorcher, but the hottest air doesn't come in until tomorrow and Thursday.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings in effect

The brutal heat isn't letting up across Arizona - Extreme Heat Warnings continue today with a high of 113º in Phoenix and overnight lows barely dropping out of the 90s.

The father of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste appeared in Apache County court Monday.

Richard Baptiste, along with Anicia Woods, were both arrested in connection with the girl's death. In court, prosecutors allege Rebekah was subject to "horrendous conditions" and had bruising up and down her body.

Police in Holbrook, Arizona, initially responded to Highway 77 and 180 on July 27 for reports of an unresponsive child.

Police said the initial call came from Richard's phone and the reporting party was someone with the child. ABC15 was told Rebekah was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital, where she died three days later.

Father accused in death of daughter appears in Apache County court

A 1-year-old is in "extremely critical" condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road for the reported drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found a family member administering CPR to the child.

It's not clear how long the child was in the pool, according to Phoenix fire officials.

A church in Old Town Scottsdale is planning an affordable housing complex – and it’s a project that won’t face the same hurdles other developments have.

Scottsdale United Methodist Church, located on Miller Road near Indian School Road, has filed plans for an 82-unit apartment complex. The two three-story buildings would be located on what’s currently a parking lot along Miller Road.

According to the plans submitted to the city, the proposed housing is in response to the church’s decline in membership.

“...Church leadership has identified an opportunity to activate an underutilized portion of the property and expand their mission by addressing a shortage of workforce housing in the downtown Scottsdale area,” they wrote.

SUMC will still operate the church on the campus, along with its existing day care.

Scottsdale United Methodist Church proposes affordable housing complex on its property

When an Arizona dentist set out to ease pain in East Africa, he had no plans for adventure tourism.

But what began as a mission to provide care turned into a creative solution that’s helping save lives, one safari at a time.

Dr. Mathew Jensen now runs Tapestry of Africa, a unique travel company where every trip funds real medical and dental care for people in need.

Arizona dentist starts travel company that funds care for people in need