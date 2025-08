PHOENIX — A one-year-old is in "extremely critical" condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road for the reported drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found a family member was administering CPR to the child.

It's not clear how long the child was in the pool, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Phoenix police will investigate the incident.