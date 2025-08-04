Father accused in death of daughter appears in Apache County court

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — The father of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste appeared in Apache County court Monday.

Richard Baptiste, along with Anicia Woods, were both arrested in connection with the girl's death. In court, prosecutors allege Rebekah was subject to "horrendous conditions" and had bruising up and down her body.

Police in Holbrook, Arizona, initially responded to Highway 77 and 180 on July 27 for reports of an unresponsive child.

Police said the initial call came from Richard's phone and the reporting party was someone with the child. ABC15 was told Rebekah was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital in where she died three days later.

On Monday, prosecutors said they had more than 100 pages of medical reports and provided details from a doctor regarding Rebekah. They said she was malnourished and said one doctor used the word "torture" to describe what the little girl allegedly went through.

At this time, both Richard and Woods' cases are considered separate, but prosecutors indicated they may ask for the cases to be joined.

Woods' attorneys said she and Richard were romantically involved and intended to be married. Prosecutors allege both have culpability in the case and that Woods was serving in a mother-like role for the children in the household.

ABC15 also spoke with Empower College Prep, which said Rebekah and two of her siblings were students.

"Over the past year, our staff reported concerns of suspected abuse and neglect involving this child to the Department of Child Safety a total of 12 times," the school said in a statement sent to ABC15.

"Despite our continued efforts and repeated calls for intervention, it does not appear that any meaningful action was taken," said administration at Empower.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety provided the following statement regarding Rebekah's case:

It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the death of Rebeka Baptiste, a child who was known to the Department. Anytime a child in our community is harmed, it deeply affects us all, especially when we know the family. Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all children, but tragically, those who intend to harm children can sometimes evade even the most robust systems designed to protect them.

In response to this incident, the Department is actively collaborating with law enforcement in a joint investigation to ensure that the people responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. We are committed to seeing the individual or individuals who murdered this child held accountable within the criminal justice system.

Additionally, the Department’s Safety Analysis Review Team will be conducting a thorough review of this case. The goal is to identify and understand any systemic barriers that may have influenced the outcome, and to implement data-driven systemic changes to prevent such tragedies in the future. Despite our expertise in child safety, we cannot predict the future and must operate within the boundaries of our legal authority.

Richard Baptiste and Woods will have a preliminary hearing on September 4 in Apache County.

ABC15 has reached out to the Apache County Sheriff's Office and the Apache County Attorney's Office for updates.

Baptiste and Woods were being held non-bondable, but on Monday, a Judge set both their bonds at one million dollars.