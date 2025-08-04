Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Arizona dentist starts travel company that funds care for people in need

See the unique way a local dentist is helping people in need thousands of miles away
When an Arizona dentist set out to ease pain in East Africa, he had no plans for adventure tourism. But what began as a mission to provide care turned into a creative solution that’s helping save lives, one safari at a time.
Arizona dentist starts travel company that funds care for people in need
Posted

When an Arizona dentist set out to ease pain in East Africa, he had no plans for adventure tourism. But what began as a mission to provide care turned into a creative solution that’s helping save lives, one safari at a time.

Dr. Mathew Jensen now runs Tapestry of Africa, a unique travel company where every trip funds real medical and dental care for people in need.

It's not charity for show, it's a model of sustainable giving powered by wanderlust.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shows how a dentist’s passion for helping others became a journey that’s healing far more than smiles.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo