AM Roundup: 'Preston's Law' passes House, latest on new BNSF hub, papal conclave

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 7, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain winding down, then heating up the rest of the week!

A few spotty showers may linger through the morning commute, with a chance for isolated rain into the afternoon.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Dozens of residents from Wittmann and surrounding communities packed a meeting Tuesday night to hear the latest plans by BNSF Railway for a massive hub in the desert.

BNSF Railway Co. has applied for a re-zoning request with Maricopa County to move forward with a full intermodal facility, logistics park and center on more than 4,000 acres next to US 60.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on the re-zoning request in August.

In the meantime, community members are bringing numerous concerns, like traffic, noise, and water use, forward.

The Mesa Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter Mark Keller.

Officials say Keller died Tuesday morning while on duty.

“My heart is with the Keller family in this difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the loss,” said Fire Chief Mary Cameli. “Department leadership, United Mesa Firefighters Local 2260, peer support services, and fire chaplains are supporting the Keller family and members of the department. I ask that the Keller family be in everyone’s thoughts and prayers today.”

Keller started his career with Mesa Fire in 1990.

Arizona lawmakers have passed Preston’s Law, a bill named for the 16-year-old San Tan Valley boy who was killed by a group of teens at a party in 2023.

Legislators in the House gave final approval Tuesday to House Bill 2611, voting 35-19 to send the measure to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“I think if he were here, he'd be proud to know that this wouldn't happen to anyone else again, if this law can be passed with the stiffer penalties,” his mother, Autumn Curiel, said after the vote.

HB 2611 would upgrade assault to aggravated assault if the attacker has two or more accomplices and the victim is physically injured. The offense would also be a Class 4 felony.

“It strengthens penalties for those who commit violent crime in groups – not to punish indiscriminately, but to deter calculated, organized brutality,” said state Rep. Matt Gress, the bill sponsor on the House floor during the vote.

Curiel watched the vote from the House gallery along with Preston Lord’s stepmother, Melissa Ciconte.

Wednesday marks the start of the conclave as cardinals from across the world gather behind closed doors to select the next pope to replace Francis, who died last month.

When the selection is complete, white smoke pours out of the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

