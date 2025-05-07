MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain winding down, then heating up the rest of the week!

PHOENIX — Rain chances are gradually winding down after a stretch of unsettled weather across Arizona.

In the Valley, a few spotty showers are still possible through the morning commute, with isolated activity lingering into the afternoon.

Some neighborhoods could receive up to a tenth of an inch of rain today.

Snow levels remain very high, near 9,000 feet, so only the tallest peaks will see snow. Even Flagstaff is expected to get rain instead of snow with this system.

Much drier and significantly warmer weather returns quickly as high pressure builds on Thursday and Friday.

Phoenix will warm into the mid 90s Thursday, then soar back into the triple digits starting Friday.

High temperatures this weekend will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Valley, with breezy conditions expected for Mother’s Day.

These hot temperatures will bring a Moderate to Major HeatRisk, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

This means a higher potential for heat-related health impacts, especially for children, older adults, and anyone without access to air conditioning.

Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid extended time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check in on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

A noticeable cooling trend is expected by the middle of next week. We will keep you updated as that change develops.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.79" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

