Mesa Fire Department mourns loss of Firefighter Mark Keller

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter Mark Keller.

Officials say Keller died Tuesday morning while on duty.

“My heart is with the Keller family in this difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the loss,” said Fire Chief Mary Cameli. “Department leadership, United Mesa Firefighters Local 2260, peer support services, and fire chaplains are supporting the Keller family and members of the department. I ask that the Keller family be in everyone’s thoughts and prayers today.”

Keller started his career with Mesa Fire in 1990.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Firefighter Paramedic Mark Keller. As a retired Mesa Fire Captain Paramedic, Mark and I served together for many years, and I had the privilege of witnessing his dedication to our community firsthand,“ said Mayor Mark Freeman. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Keller family, his crew and all members of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department. Mark’s legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

A cause of death was not provided.