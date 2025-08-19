Kyrene de la Sierra school closure extended through winter break

AHWATUKEE, AZ — An Ahwatukee area school closure has been extended, school officials announced this week.

Earlier this month, school officials unexpectedly announced that the Kyrene de la Sierra campus near Loop 202 and Desert Foothills Parkway would remain closed through at least fall break due to roof work and hazardous conditions.

Students impacted by the closure were relocated to the Cerritos/Altadeña campus or Kyrene de la Esperanza.

Roof work was paused for air quality testing, which showed levels 28 times higher than what is deemed acceptable by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The school says once roof work is restarted and later completed, follow-up air quality tests will be done.

“This means the Sierra community should be prepared to remain at Cerritos and Altadena through winter break,” school officials said Monday. “If the roof work is completed sooner, and we can welcome you back before winter break, we will.”

District leaders have previously responded to parents who are frustrated by the closure, saying they are putting safety first.

"Our priority is to confirm the campus is safe and to avoid any further disruption," officials said.