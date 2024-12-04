BNSF wants to delay vote for rail complex

BNSF Railway Co. wants to postpone an upcoming vote for its $3.2 billion rail complex as it works through its zoning application with Maricopa County.

The Texas-based company is planning to develop a 4,300-acre hub with an intermodal to transport freight between train and truck, as well as a logistics center for warehouse and manufacturing uses in metro Phoenix.

The planning and zoning commission recommended approval at its November meeting for a Board of Supervisors vote that was scheduled for Dec. 11.

Now the company has submitted a letter to Maricopa County requesting that the Board of Supervisors postpone the vote until its March 26, 2025 meeting.

