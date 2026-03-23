AM Roundup: Police shooting in Phoenix, Guthrie family makes new call for info, Arizona to the Sweet 16

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Did your bracket make it through the weekend? At least the Wildcats are still dancing!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, March 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record heat continues this week across the state

After several days of triple-digit heat, some relief is on the way. Afternoon highs today will climb to around 99°. It's still above the record of 93° set in 1990, but cooler than recent days.

Police are investigating a critical incident situation reported early Sunday morning near 40th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Police say the situation began after officers received a call of multiple shots being heard in the area. As the department’s helicopter arrived over the scene, a man in the backyard of an apartment complex reportedly raised a handgun and fired at the aircraft.

Officials say additional units were requested as the suspect continued firing multiple rounds at the air unit. Officers went to neighboring apartments to evacuate the area, while a drone was deployed to get a visual on the person.

While evacuations were taking place, the man raised his gun and fired at the helicopter again, leading to an officer shooting the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Suspect hospitalized after firing at police helicopter in Phoenix Sunday morning

The family of Savannah Guthrie on Sunday renewed a public plea for information in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, thanking the Tucson community for support while asking residents to re-examine any possible clues.

In a statement released by the Guthrie family, they said they are “deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson” and urged anyone with information — even details they may consider insignificant — to come forward. “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something,” the family wrote.

The statement asks people to review memories and materials tied to three specific periods: Jan. 31, the early morning hours of Feb. 1, and the late evening of Jan. 11. The family also urged residents to check camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that may, in retrospect, be meaningful. “No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement said.

The Guthries said they are unable to grieve until Nancy is found, describing their focus as “solely on finding her and bringing her home.” The statement concluded with thanks for continued prayers and was signed by family members: Camron and Kristine; Annie and Tommaso; and Savannah and Michael.

U.S. border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that he has been tasked with deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continues to struggle with staffing shortages due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Homan said the federal immigration agents won't replace TSA agents but can help with security and ease their workload. He added that the primary focus will be on "airports where the longest waits are."

"We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine. Not trained in that? We won’t do that,” Homan said. “But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker.”

President Donald Trump signaled that ICE agents could begin arriving at U.S. airports as early as Monday.

ICE agents will help fill TSA shortages at airports

Jaden Bradley scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Motiejus Krivas had 11 points and 14 rebounds and top-seeded Arizona beat No. 9-seeded Utah State 78-66 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats (34-2) take an 11-game winning streak into Thursday's game against No. 4-seeded Arkansas in the West Region in San Jose.

The Wildcats will be looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since doing so in both 2014 and 2015. They began their March Madness run by breezing to an opening 92-58 victory over Long Island on Friday.

Arizona, which won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, led the whole way in front of a loud, red-clad contingent of fans that made it feel like a home game some 400 miles from campus.