MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat continues this week across the state

PHOENIX — After several days of triple-digit heat, some relief is on the way!

Highs will ease into the upper 90s to start the week as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

The break will be brief.

The ridge rebuilds by midweek, pushing temperatures back into the triple digits with daily records at risk.

For Monday, expect a few morning clouds and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will climb to around 99 degrees. The record for today is 93, set in 1990.

We are no longer under an Extreme Heat Warning, but temperatures are still running more than 20 degrees above normal.

If you plan to be outdoors, take precautions. Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

By Thursday, highs rebound to near 102. Friday pushes to 103.

Then the ridge begins to shift east.

There are early signs that the final days of March and the start of April could bring a better chance for rain, with some cooling to follow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.12" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

