Bradley scores 18 points to lead No. 1-seeded Arizona past Utah State 78-66 to reach Sweet 16

SAN DIEGO, CA — Jaden Bradley scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Motiejus Krivas had 11 points and 14 rebounds and top-seeded Arizona beat No. 9-seeded Utah State 78-66 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats (34-2) take an 11-game winning streak into Thursday's game against No. 4-seeded Arkansas in the West Region in San Jose.

The Wildcats will be looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since doing so in both 2014 and 2015. They began their March Madness run by breezing to an opening 92-58 victory over Long Island on Friday.

Arizona, which won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, led the whole way in front of a loud, red-clad contingent of fans that made it feel like a home game some 400 miles from campus.

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But the Aggies (29-7), who won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships, didn't fold despite trailing 51-33 five minutes into the second half after giving up a 9-0 run.

The Wildcats then went cold from the field and the Aggies pulled to 58-54 on a 3-pointer by Drake Allen.

It was 60-56 when Bradley, the Big 12 player of the year, finished a fast break with a high bank shot, was fouled and converted the three-point play for a seven-point lead.

Allen hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies before Bradley answered with a jumper and a free throw on consecutive possessions.

Brayden Burries had 16 points and nine rebounds for Arizona, while Koa Peat had 14 points and 10 boards.

Led by the 7-foot-2 Krivas, the Wildcats outrebounded the Aggies 54-26.

Garry Clark scored 13 for Utah State, MJ Collins had 12 and Allen 11. Mason Falslev, the Mountain West player of the year, was held to eight points.