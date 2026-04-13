AM Roundup: Plane crashes in Phoenix, storm chances, deadly rollover on I-17, Colorado River latest

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It's the coolest weather we've seen in weeks with temperatures below average today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, April 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures across Arizona

A storm is moving in, bringing a chance of evening showers to the Valley along with cooler temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s, and lows dropping into the upper 50s tonight.

A plane had to conduct a "forced landing" in central Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 7th Street and Camelback Road for a possible plane crash.

When officers arrived, they found a plane had gone down.

Fire officials say three people were on the plane, but none of them were seriously hurt. All three people were also able to get out of the aircraft on their own.

There were also no cars hit by the plane when it came down.

"It's pretty much a miracle," said D.J. Lee with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire official: "Miracle" no one is hurt after plane crash lands on busy central Phoenix street

A juvenile has died, and four other people were taken to hospitals after a rollover crash along I-17 near Peoria Avenue on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof at the end of the Peoria Avenue on-ramp. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Officials say four people were taken to hospitals, and one juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

ADOT

Arizona’s future share of Colorado River water could be decided within weeks as the federal government prepares to release a final plan for how to divide the shrinking river after states failed to reach their own agreement.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the plan could be ready by the end of April.

“We’re working on the final details of that; we probably only have two weeks left,” Burgum told KTAR News this week.

The current rules for managing the river expire before the start of the new water year on October 1, meaning a replacement plan must be in place before then. Negotiators from the seven Colorado River Basin states have spent more than two years trying to reach a deal, but disagreements remain over how much water each state should lose and who should take the biggest cuts.

New federal plan for sharing the Colorado River could come in April

When a child is in the hospital, fear and anxiety can get in the way of healing. Phoenix Children's is using a therapeutic arts program to change that by offering free music therapy sessions to patients of all ages.

Board-certified music therapists work directly with each child's care team. They use music to help patients manage pain, navigate their emotions, reduce stress, and improve communication.

"I feel really special being able to be the one to facilitate the music experience and see how music is so beneficial in promoting the health and healing of our patients and families," Jules, a board-certified music therapist, said.

Music therapy can also help children sharpen or regain neurological and motor skills and build social connections while they are in the hospital.

"The coolest thing about music is that it's the only thing in the entire world that activates your entire brain at once," Jules said.

How music therapy is helping young patients heal at Phoenix Children's hospital