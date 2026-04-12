How music therapy is helping young patients heal at Phoenix Children's hospital

PHOENIX — When a child is in the hospital, fear and anxiety can get in the way of healing. Phoenix Children's is using a therapeutic arts program to change that by offering free music therapy sessions to patients of all ages.

Board-certified music therapists work directly with each child's care team. They use music to help patients manage pain, navigate their emotions, reduce stress, and improve communication.

"I feel really special being able to be the one to facilitate the music experience and see how music is so beneficial in promoting the health and healing of our patients and families," Jules, a board-certified music therapist, said.

Music therapy can also help children sharpen or regain neurological and motor skills and build social connections while they are in the hospital.

"The coolest thing about music is that it's the only thing in the entire world that activates your entire brain at once," Jules said.

The therapy provides a constant, comforting presence for children facing challenging medical situations.

"Music reaches us in a really special way that other things just can't do," Jules said.

"These kiddos are under such difficult circumstances all the time, and so being able to bring music, something that's constant, whether they're in the hospital or out of the hospital, music is the same wherever they go," Jules said.

"Be able to bring that to them here and help them to meet their goals using that is so special," Jules said.

For 14 years, ABC15 has had the honor of helping raise money for Phoenix Children's Hospital through our annual Telethon.

We hope you will consider making a donation to the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children's on Wednesday, April 15.

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