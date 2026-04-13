MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures across Arizona

PHOENIX — A storm is on its way, bringing rain, snow, and cooler temperatures today!

For the Valley, we're only looking at a few light showers, especially during and after the evening commute. If we do pick up any rain, it'll likely be just a tenth of an inch of rain or less.

Up in the high country, the storm arrives later this afternoon and evening as well. Snow levels fall to around 6,000 to 6,500 feet overnight, opening the door for some light accumulation.

Flagstaff could see anywhere from a dusting to two inches of snow by the time Tuesday morning rolls around.

Winds are going to be noticeable too. Wind Advisories are in effect today across northeastern Arizona. Gusts over 50 mph in the mountains are possible, so plan for that if you're heading up.

Behind the storm, cooler air moves in. Valley highs on Tuesday will struggle to hit 80 degrees, which is a noticeable drop. Temperatures bounce back a bit by midweek, but then another storm system passing north of Arizona will keep temperatures closer to where we should be in mid-April.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.41" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

