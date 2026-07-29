AM Roundup: Pilot dead after Chandler crash, Surprise veteran honored, police release 'Gilbert Goons' videos

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, July 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings extended

The 110s are back after a brief break...and they're sticking around for a while. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 110º today. Tomorrow gets even hotter at 113º. Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Sunday.

Chandler Fire crews say the pilot is dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday night near the Chandler Municipal Airport.

Officials say it happened near McQueen and Queen Creek roads around 7:50 p.m.

Chandler fire officials say the pilot died from his injuries.

The pilot has not yet been identified.

There are no traffic restrictions in the area, according to Chandler police.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.

Pilot dead after small plane goes down near Chandler Airport Tuesday night

More than two years after violent teen attacks in East Valley communities, the Gilbert Police Department has released officer body cam videos, social media clips, photos, and audio from investigations.

This release, obtained through ABC15 public records requests, sheds light on the scale and unpredictability of the attacks and their impact on victims.

Cell phone footage that police obtained from teens shows brazen violence in crowded places like neighborhood parks, backyard birthday parties, and busy parking areas.

Patrol officers question victims and witnesses. The officers also take photos of injuries, request witness videos, and discuss next steps in investigations.

ABC15 originally requested the records and evidence in 2024, prompted by community concerns about the 'Gilbert Goons' gang and the murder of Preston Lord in neighboring Queen Creek.

The videos, photos, and audio clips released to ABC15 span from late 2022 to the first half of 2024.

Police release more Gilbert Goon and teen violence videos

A Surprise veteran whose career took her from the battlefields of Vietnam to the halls of international diplomacy has received a national legacy award in recognition of a lifetime of service.

Wanona “Winnie” Fritz, a former U.S. Army nurse, was honored in Washington, D.C., coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps. The award recognizes decades of contributions spanning military medicine, international health care reform and community service.

Fritz grew up on a farm in Illinois and became the first member of her family to pursue a military career. Drawn to the US Army through a scholarship opportunity, she was preparing to graduate when the Vietnam War escalated.

As a young Army nurse, Fritz served in Southeast Asia, flying aboard Huey medical evacuation helicopters and helping operate a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, commonly known as a MASH unit.

“We would go on the MEDCAP missions and try to rescue and care for as many as possible, or provide a quality death if we could not save them,” Fritz said.

Her work during humanitarian missions in combat zones earned her a Bronze Star for extraordinary bravery against hostile forces.

Surprise veteran, former army nurse honored with national legacy award for lifetime of service

A lawsuit has officially been filed against the state, alleging the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed to protect a 10-year-old girl.

Rebekah Baptiste was found unresponsive in Holbrook, Arizona on July 27, 2025. A few days later, she passed away after being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital.

Her dad, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, have been arrested and charged with Rebekah's murder and child abuse.

The ABC15 Investigators learned the Baptiste family had a lengthy history with the Department of Child Safety, including an open investigation when the family moved from Phoenix to rural Apache County.

"It's horrible because no child should ever endure that," said attorney Matt Boatman with Gallagher and Kennedy.

Boatman is representing Baptiste's mom, Sandi Hawkins. At the time of Rebekah's death, Hawkins did not have custody of the 10-year-old or her siblings.

Wrongful death lawsuit alleges DCS failed to protect Rebekah Baptiste