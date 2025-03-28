AM Roundup: Officers accused of 'dumping' man, Scottsdale death investigation, baseball returns

It's finally Friday!

From Amelia Fabiano - Temperatures dropping and winds picking up as we wrap up the week

We're cooling off a bit as we head into the weekend, with low- to mid-80s across the Valley for our highs today. We'll see more clouds and stronger breezes in the mix, but we'll stay dry.

There's a slight chance for a shower up in the high country later today, with windier conditions up north, too.

The Phoenix Police Department said supervisors are reviewing the actions of officers who are accused of “dumping” a distressed man on the side of the road and driving away.

Officers left the man near 12th Avenue and Jefferson around 10:30 p.m. on March 21.

“Dumping someone on the street, who can’t walk, when your motto is protect and serve, is doing neither one of those things,” said Stacey Champion.

Champion, an advocate who was in the area helping an elderly woman find shelter, was one of the people who saw it happen.

“It was just terribly dangerous,” she said.

Police are investigating the deaths of three people at a home in Scottsdale.

Officers responded to the home near Pima and Indian Bend roads on Wednesday around 3 p.m. and found three people dead with gunshot wounds.

During a preliminary investigation, police believe the deaths are likely the result of a murder-suicide.

Thursday marked two months since 14-year-old Emily Pike was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

On Valentine's Day, she was found dead near U.S. 60 northeast of Globe, Arizona. As the investigation continues, ABC15 was invited to San Carlos Apache tribal land to speak with leaders and members of Emily's family.

"She just wanted to go home," said Emily's aunt Carolyn Pike-Bender.

San Carlos Apache tribal land was the teen's home, but Emily was living in the Valley in a group home operated by Sacred Journey Inc.

So many questions remain in Emily's case, but the teen's name has been heard all over the county.

Play ball - the best time of the year is here! The Arizona Diamondbacks are ringing in the new season with a special opening weekend.

The season kicked off Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Three more games will be held in the series against the Cubs at Chase Field.

