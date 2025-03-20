Watch Now
Your guide to the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks opening weekend at Chase Field in Phoenix

Heading out to the D-backs vs. Cubs series? You'll want to check this out
PHOENIX — Play ball, the best time of the year is here! The Arizona Diamondbacks are ringing in the new season with a special opening weekend.

Three more games will be held the following days against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field; here’s your guide to opening weekend!

GAME TIMES

  • Thursday, March 27, at 7:10 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $42.
    • Opening Day schedule:
      • Game day giveaway: Rally Towel courtesy of Arizona Complete Health [first 20,000 fans].
      • 6:30 p.m. Pregame Ceremony begins: “The D-backs will honor the Big 12 Champion ASU Football Team as the ceremonial first pitch guests. Representing the Sun Devils will be Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, defensive back Xavion Alford and defensive lineman C.J. Fite.,” stated the D-backs organization in a news release sent to ABC15.
      • 6:40 p.m. Team Introductions
      • 6:56 p.m. Honor Guard
      • 6:57 p.m. National Anthem & Flyover
      • 6:59 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch
      • 7:10 p.m. D-backs vs. Cubs
  • Friday, March 28, at 6:40 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $38.
    • There will be Postgame Fireworks.
  • Saturday, March 29, at 5:10 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $46.
  • Sunday, March 30, at 1:10 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $40.
NEW THIS YEAR

The Grand Slamwhich
The Grand Slamwhich

From nacho helmets to Korean Wings and a five-pound sandwich- there’s dozens of items to try at the stadium.

Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato
Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato

Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder rolled out the new items and gave ABC15 the rooster on the new food items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

There will be several giveaways for fans this season including bobbleheads, jerseys. and hats.

Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag
Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag

You can check out the full list of the team’s promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field for this season right here.

2025 Arizona Diamondbacks guide | promotions and giveaways

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

  • The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can't be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can't be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers, and more, click here.
  • Games take place at Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.
  • You can save time before heading to the ballpark by reserving your parking spot; click here to view what options are available.
