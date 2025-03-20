Your guide to the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks opening weekend at Chase Field in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Play ball, the best time of the year is here! The Arizona Diamondbacks are ringing in the new season with a special opening weekend.

Three more games will be held the following days against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field; here’s your guide to opening weekend!

GAME TIMES



Thursday, March 27, at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $42. Opening Day schedule:

Game day giveaway: Rally Towel courtesy of Arizona Complete Health [first 20,000 fans]. 6:30 p.m. Pregame Ceremony begins: “The D-backs will honor the Big 12 Champion ASU Football Team as the ceremonial first pitch guests. Representing the Sun Devils will be Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, defensive back Xavion Alford and defensive lineman C.J. Fite.,” stated the D-backs organization in a news release sent to ABC15. 6:40 p.m. Team Introductions 6:56 p.m. Honor Guard 6:57 p.m. National Anthem & Flyover

McKenna Faith Breinholt - American Idol star and Valley native – will sing the national anthem. 6:59 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch 7:10 p.m. D-backs vs. Cubs

Friday, March 28, at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets start at $38. There will be Postgame Fireworks.

Saturday, March 29, at 5:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $46.

Sunday, March 30, at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $40.



NEW THIS YEAR

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Grand Slamwhich

From nacho helmets to Korean Wings and a five-pound sandwich- there’s dozens of items to try at the stadium.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato

Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder rolled out the new items and gave ABC15 the rooster on the new food items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

There will be several giveaways for fans this season including bobbleheads, jerseys. and hats.

Arizona Diamondbacks Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag

You can check out the full list of the team’s promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field for this season right here.

Arizona Diamondbacks

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

