'You will get caught': Two months pass since Emily Pike's disappearance 

BYLAS, AZ — Thursday marked two months since 14-year-old Emily Pike was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

On Valentine's Day, she was found dead near U.S. 60 northeast of Globe, Arizona. As the investigation continues, ABC15 was invited to San Carlos Apache tribal land to speak with leaders and members of Emily's family.

"She just wanted to go home," said Emily's aunt Carolyn Pike-Bender.

San Carlos Apache tribal land was the teen's home, but Emily was living in the Valley in a group home operated by Sacred Journey Inc.

So many questions remain in Emily's case, but the teen's name has been heard all over the county.

"Emily is just like a spark, a spark that turned into a flame," said Pike-Bender. "And she just took off all over the world."

Members of the Pike family admit it's hard to hear that there's still no suspect in the teen's case.

"Very hard, it's hard to be patient," said Emily's Uncle Allred Pike Jr. "But if we get mad, frustrated, lash out what’s that going to accomplish? We just have to stay in prayer."

This week, the tribal council sent a resolution to state lawmakers pushing for tighter restrictions when it comes to state-run group homes.

"The change is going to come because of Emily," said Councilman Ned Anderson Jr.

Tribal leadership is also urging Arizona lawmakers to pass HB 2281, which would create an AMBER Alert-style system for missing Indigenous people.

In his first on-camera interview, Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler told ABC15 the council has also commissioned an independent study on their processes as they work to possibly expand their own youth home. But council members said that could take millions of dollars.

Members of the tribal council are pushing for more attention and resources for Emily's case and so many others.

"Because of Emily’s passing, the color of our skin now demands the help we are going to receive based on losing this beautiful girl from our tribe," said Anderson.

This month Chairman Rambler announced a $75,000 reward in Emily's case. The family remains faithful justice will come.

"It might not be today, it might not be this month, but we’re not going to stop," said Pike-Bender. "You will get caught."

ABC15 investigators have been following up on the group home where Emily was living, while the Department of Child Safety continues a licensing inquiry. This week, our team received records from the Mesa Police Department, including the missing persons reports involving Emily.

In a letter Thursday, Attorney General Kris Mayes told two state representatives, "The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has offered and is providing investigative assistance to both Gila County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they examine the events leading up to Emily’s death and her homicide."

AG Mayes also said her office is waiting for DCS' licensing review to be completed.

The Gila County Sherriff's Office is leading the investigation, but other agencies are part of a task force assisting with the case. Those agencies include the FBI, BIA, and San Carlos Apache Police.