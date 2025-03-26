MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Relief from this March heat on the way!

PHOENIX — Relief from this record-setting March heat is on the way, but we’ve got a few more hot days to get through!

There's still a chance we could add a fourth record early Wednesday morning before temperatures start to drop.

The current record warm low is 66 degrees set in 1990. Phoenix is likely to only drop into the upper 60s overnight.

With incoming clouds, afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees lower and that will keep us out of record territory on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday's record of 100 degrees is the earliest we've ever seen triple-digit heat in Phoenix. That record was set in 1988.

Valley temperatures will reach the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday before falling back into the 80s as we head into the weekend.

Our Valley forecast looks dry, but with the increasing clouds on Wednesday we may see a few spotty showers in parts of the high country. Watch out for gusty winds and isolated lightning strikes, too.

Breezy to windy conditions will be in the forecast Thursday through Saturday as another storm system passes to our north.

Right now, it's not looking like we'll see any rain or snow in Arizona, but we will get a nice cool-down heading into the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s across the Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.62" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

