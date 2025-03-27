Watch Now
Police investigating deaths of three people at Scottsdale home

Police believe the deaths are a result of a murder-suicide
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating the deaths of three people at a home in Scottsdale.

Officers responded to the home near Pima and Indian Bend roads on Wednesday around 3 p.m. and found three people dead with gunshot wounds.

During a preliminary investigation, police believe the deaths are likely the result of a murder-suicide.

Scottsdale police told ABC15 that there is no danger to the surrounding community and that the investigation is ongoing.

The victims' identities have not been released.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.

