AM Roundup: Officer Facio's public funeral, Surprise PD searching for looters

Good Monday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning, hottest day of the year so far in Phoenix

Arizona's intense heat wave shows no signs of letting up! We're expecting highs to hit 113º this afternoon in the Valley, with temperatures staying about 110º for the rest of the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through this evening.

A procession and subsequent services are expected to be held honoring fallen Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio on Monday morning. will begin at 7:45 a.m.

Officer Facio was shot by a suspect on June 2; he died from his injuries on June 7.

The procession will start at the Apache Junction Police Department. It will travel west along Superstition Boulevard until it reaches Mountain View Funeral Home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will join the procession at the funeral home and continue toward Central Christian Church.

Three people are hurt after a shooting broke out at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road regarding a loud party that turned into a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people shot at west Phoenix house party Sunday morning

Surprise police are asking for the public's help identifying people involved in a large group that allegedly looted a convenience store Saturday night.

Police say it happened at a store near Loop 303 and Bell Road.

"Let us be absolutely clear — The Surprise Police Department has zero tolerance for criminal activity," Surprise police said on social media. "Acts of violence, looting, and organized criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city. These actions threaten the safety and security of our residents, businesses, and critical services."

Police tell ABC15 that while individuals were shouting politically motivated comments as they were leaving, it isn't clear if the incident is related to protests that took place earlier in the day Saturday.

Surprise PD looking to identify people involved in looting convenience store Saturday night

The man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another has been taken into custody, two law enforcement officials said, bringing an end to a nearly two-day search that put the state on edge.

Vance Boelter was arrested Sunday evening. The arrest was confirmed to The Associated Press by law enforcement officials were who were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs. Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin home, about 9 miles (about 15 kilometers) away.

Boelter was captured in Minnesota, though officials didn’t immediately say where.

A criminal complaint unsealed Sunday night says Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the deaths of the Hortmans and the wounding of Hoffman and his wife.