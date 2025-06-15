Three people shot at west Phoenix house party Sunday morning

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after a shooting broke out at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road regarding a loud party that turned into a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that two men had already been transported to the hospital.

One of the men has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to recover.

Police say no one has been detained in connection with the shooting at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit an anonymous tip online at the Silent Witness website.