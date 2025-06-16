MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning today, 110s continue this week in the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona’s dangerous heat wave continues this week, with daily highs in the Valley ranging from 110 to 115 degrees through Friday.

Monday will remain an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we continue urging you to take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heating hours (typically 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to help keep your body temperature down.

If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors and be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and make sure your pets have a cool place to rest indoors during the day.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect across central and southern Arizona through this evening, while an Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday evening for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet, including Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens.

A weak weather system moving through on Tuesday will bring a brief and minor cooldown of just a few degrees along with gusty winds, especially across northern and eastern Arizona. These stronger winds will raise fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for parts of the state.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to bounce back to 110 or higher in many areas. The hottest days of the week look to be Wednesday through Friday, with the Valley potentially reaching 115 degrees on Thursday.

Several days may come close to tying or breaking daily temperature records. Even higher elevation areas may feel the heat more than usual, limiting the usual mountain relief.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger weather system moving in from the Pacific Northwest may finally bring some relief.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees by Sunday and into early next week, possibly returning to near or just below normal for late June.

Monsoon 2025 officially began Sunday, but dry southwest winds remain dominant, blocking moisture from moving into the state. As a result, the forecast remains dry for now.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

