Surprise PD looking to identify people involved in looting convenience store Saturday night

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police is asking for the public's help identifying people involved in a large group that allegedly looted a convenience store Saturday night.

Police say it happened at a store near Loop 303 and Bell Road.

"Let us be absolutely clear — The Surprise Police Department has zero tolerance for criminal activity," Surprise police said on social media. "Acts of violence, looting, and organized criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city. These actions threaten the safety and security of our residents, businesses, and critical services."

Police tell ABC15 while individuals were shouting politically-motivated comments as they were leaving, it isn't clear if the incident is related to protests that took place earlier in the day Saturday.

If you have any information on the looting incident, you are asked to call Surprise police at 623-222-TIPS, or email them at crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. You are asked to reference incident number 250603149.