AM Roundup: New video of Scottsdale PD shooting, record immigration lawsuits, Picacho travel center closes

PHOENIX — Happy June! There's no avoiding the heat in the Valley anymore. Make sure you stay hydrated and cool if you have to be outside!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, June 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Triple digits back in the Valley this week

High pressure is building and pushing our temperatures higher over the next few days. Here in the Valley, we climb back into the triple digits starting today under mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid 70s.

Scottsdale police have released surveillance and body-camera footage of a shooting involving officers that occurred inside the lobby of the McKellips District station on April 30.

The footage shows 23-year-old Eva Josefina Garcia entering the station lobby carrying a backpack and setting it on a chair near the information window.

Around 9:45 a.m., Garcia opened the backpack, retrieved a handgun, and walked toward the information window, where she pointed the gun at a police aide seated behind protective glass. The police aide retreated to a safe area and used her radio to call for assistance.

Garcia then walked to the vehicle impound window and pointed the gun at a man seated there. He was cornered and unable to escape.

Content warning: The video footage may include strong language and graphic images that could be disturbing to some viewers. Watch the Critical Incident Briefing below:

Scottsdale police release footage of shooting involving officers at McKellips station lobby

Eight people, including three children, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening in central Phoenix.

First responders were called to the area near 16th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they found six cars involved in the crash.

Eight people in all were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Four men and a woman were reportedly in critical condition. One of the men was listed as in "extremely critical condition."

Three children were also taken to the hospital. They are all reportedly in stable condition.

The number of legal challenges to detentions in Arizona and nationwide has grown to record highs.

Immigration Attorney Hugo Balderas Ibarra said when someone is picked up by ICE, typical bond hearings are "pretty much out the window.”

"These policies that the administration is implementing violate the due process, violate the Fifth Amendment,” Balderas Ibarra said.

This has led attorneys representing detained individuals to file what’s known as a habeas corpus petition.

"A habeas corpus petition is something in federal court that says the federal government is detaining me or confining me somewhere without basis in law,” New Frontier Immigration Law founder Hillary Walsh said.

Walsh said she filed three petitions on Friday alone.

Federal immigration lawsuits reach record highs

For decades, it was a familiar stop for Arizona travelers making the drive between Phoenix and Tucson, or others crisscrossing the country on I-10.

Whether it was for fuel, a bathroom break, souvenirs, or a Dairy Queen Blizzard, Bowlin’s Picacho Peak Travel Center became a must-stop for generations of families. Now, that chapter has come to an end.

Bowlin’s Picacho Peak Travel Center and the adjacent Dairy Queen officially closed Saturday after 40 years in business at the base of Picacho Peak.

"It's a wonderful store. I've been coming here since I was five years old," Gary Urias said.

One last rest stop: A beloved Arizona road trip staple closes after 40 years