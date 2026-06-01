MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits back in the Valley this week

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and keeping temperatures on the rise over the next few days.
Here in the Valley, we'll heat back into the triple digits starting today.
The peak of the heat will be during the middle of the week as Phoenix approaches 105 degrees.
Then, breezes will pick up starting Thursday and temperatures will drop just a bit.
It still looks like we'll hold onto the triple digits for the entire first week of June, but Phoenix will drop closer to the low 100s by Friday and the upcoming weekend.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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