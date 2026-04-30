Officers involved in shooting outside of Scottsdale police station

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A shooting involving officers is under investigation outside of a Scottsdale Police Department station on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the McKellips Station near Miller and McKellips roads before 10 a.m.

One person was reportedly shot by officers and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the surrounding community," police say.

Officials also said there is no threat to the community and no officers were injured.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.