AM Roundup: NAU frat closes chapter, APS customers push back, Guthrie latest

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cool, breezy in the Valley

Another cool and breezy day is on tap across the Valley as we track an approaching winter storm. Highs will top out in the mid-60s with lows dipping into the mid-40s, and there’s a slight chance for an evening shower.

Delta Tau Delta announced Wednesday that the fraternity's national leadership voted to close its Northern Arizona University chapter following allegations of hazing.

The allegations of hazing came out after an 18-year-old died at a fraternity pledge event in Flagstaff in January.

A man who says he was detained and later released by Pima County Sheriff's deputies in the search for Nancy Guthrie wants the sheriff's department to clear his name.

Carlos Palazuelos spoke exclusively with ABC15's Ford Hatchett and pleaded for authorities to come out and say he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the 84-year-old.

Palazuelos said that since that day, it's been hectic for him and his family.

"People taking pictures of us or following us. Like yesterday, we went out dashing and we got home and there was this red truck following us. This morning it was there too, so it's been kind of scary for me and for my wife, my kids and everybody," Palazuelos said.

More customers are speaking out against Arizona Public Service’s proposed 14% rate hike.

Dozens attended a public comment meeting on Wednesday to tell the Arizona Corporation Commission the proposed increase is too much.

“Electricity isn’t a luxury. It’s an essential just like food and water,” said Sun City West resident Maria Bears. “And families simply cannot just use less as the costs rise and become unbearable.”

APS officials said the increase is necessary because of rising costs.

The five-member commission will ultimately decide whether to raise rates. Hearings are scheduled to begin in June. A decision is not expected until later this year.

The next comment meeting is scheduled for May 18.

The reward for information for Nancy Guthrie is now more than $200,000 after Crime Stoppers in Tucson received a $100,000 donation on Wednesday from a Milwaukee lawyer. The FBI is offering the other $100,00.

Earlier this week, authorities said there was no hit in the FBI's criminal DNA database from a set of gloves found about two miles from Guthrie’s home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also said that the DNA did not match the DNA found at Guthrie's home.

On Wednesday, PCSD said the DNA profiles are going through more "lab analysis."

PCSD said there are other databases they could consider using, including genetic genealogy. However, that process can take time.

ABC15 spoke with CeCe Moore, a DNA expert and genetic genealogist with Parabon, about the process of using investigative genetic genealogy.

